Image shows heavy rain pushing through Sunday.

Rain will pick up in intensity as we push through Saturday afternoon and evening. 

DELMARVA -- Pleasant Friday night under partly cloudy skies, temperatures fall into the mid 50s. Saturday clouds will continue to thicken after some breaks of sun in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s, will turn breezy especially at the coast gusts to 25-30. 

Image shows forecast highs Saturday.

Mostly cloudy skies for Saturday, east winds will gust to 25 mph, cooler highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Remnants of Isaias set to move in by Sunday morning and intensify through Sunday afternoon and evening.  The rain will be heavy at times. Can't even rule out a few embedded isolated thunderstorms. Some of which could be severe with damaging winds and a brief spin-up tornado. The Storm Prediction Center has the peninsula in a MARGINAL ( 1 of 5 severe risk).

Graphic shows the threat of severe storms Sunday.

A "Marginal" risk (1 of 5) for some embedded severe storms is possible Sunday afternoon-evening, damaging winds/brief spin-up tornado. 

Will be keeping a close eye on that threat over the weekend. Rainfall totals from Sunday through Monday morning will be on the order of 1 to 3 inches, some isolated flooding is possible. We do have a MARGINAL risk for excessive rainfall Sunday-Monday.

Winds will be picking up out of the east gusting 35 to 45 mph Sunday into Sunday night, some minor tidal flooding is possible and something will have to pay attention too. 

Image shows future wind gusts Sunday.

Winds will gust out of the east 40 to 45 mph.

Shower linger into Monday morning, skies will clear into Monday afternoon with highs in the low 70s.  Turns warmer Tuesday pushing back up to 80 under mostly sunny skies, a cold front will bring cooler temperatures back midweek.

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Chris Mastrobuono is a South Philly native, but has come to join the CoastTV meteorology team. Chris has over three years of experience delivering weather analysis. Previously, he spent over two years as a morning meteorologist at WEVV CBS/FOX in Evansville, Indiana. 

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