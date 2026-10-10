DELMARVA -- Some breaks of sun through the morning, otherwise clouds will continue to thicken through the day. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s, will turn breezy especially at the coast gusts to 25-30. Tonight expect cloudy skies and temperatures falling into the upper 50s to low 60s. Showers will begin to develop by daybreak across the Lower Shore.
Remnants of Isaias set to move in by Sunday morning and intensify through Sunday afternoon and evening. The rain will be heavy at times.
Can't even rule out a few embedded isolated thunderstorms. Some of which could be severe with damaging winds and a brief spin-up tornado. The Storm Prediction Center has the peninsula in a MARGINAL ( 1 of 5 severe risk).
Will be keeping a close eye on that threat over the weekend. Rainfall totals from Sunday through Monday morning will be on the order of 1 to 3 inches, some isolated flooding is possible. We do have a MARGINAL risk for excessive rainfall Sunday-Monday.
Winds will be picking up out of the east gusting 35 to 45 mph Sunday into Sunday night, some minor tidal flooding is possible and something will have to pay attention too.
Shower linger into Monday morning, skies will clear into Monday afternoon with highs in the low 70s. Turns warmer Tuesday pushing back up to 80 under mostly sunny skies, a cold front will bring cooler temperatures back midweek.