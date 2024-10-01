DELMARVA - As we move into late Tuesday night, an upper-level trough will be exiting the Mid-Atlantic, bringing with it cloudy skies across Delmarva. While a few brief showers may have impacted areas farther north earlier in the day, no rain is expected overnight for the Delmarva region. The cloud cover will persist, helping to keep temperatures relatively mild, with overnight lows ranging from the mid to upper 50s and possibly reaching the low 60s in some areas.
Wednesday morning will start off cloudy, as the cold front associated with the departing system approaches from the west. Despite the overcast skies, no significant precipitation is expected in Delmarva. However, temperatures will remain seasonally mild, with highs in the afternoon reaching the mid-60s to low 70s.
By Wednesday evening, the weakening cold front will be passing through central Pennsylvania and is not expected to have much impact on Delmarva other than continuing the cloudy trend. There is only a slight chance of rain, and that would mostly be confined to areas north of Delmarva, such as Berks County and the Lehigh Valley.
Looking ahead, high pressure will build back into the region by Thursday, bringing drier and more settled weather for the end of the week. Temperatures are expected to remain mild, with clearer skies as we head into the weekend.