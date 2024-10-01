DELMARVA - Tuesday will bring little change to the weather in the beach communities of Delmarva and Sussex County, as the lingering influence of a mid-level low over the Appalachians keeps the area under mostly cloudy skies. A stationary front to the south will continue to act as a boundary, but most of the rainfall is expected to remain south of the region. Northern Delmarva may see some light rain, though amounts are expected to be minimal, generally less than a quarter of an inch. For the most part, the beach communities will experience a dry day, with just a few showers possible in the northern reaches of the area.
The persistent cloud cover and light onshore flow will keep temperatures slightly below normal for this time of year, with highs struggling to climb much beyond the mid-60s to low 70s. Overnight lows will remain mild, dipping into the upper 50s to low 60s, thanks to the insulating effects of the clouds.
As Tuesday night approaches, the rain will taper off, with just a small chance of lingering showers. The low-pressure system will move offshore, allowing conditions to stabilize. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the 50s, with cloud cover continuing to dominate the sky.
Wednesday offers a break from the unsettled weather. Though the marine air mass will still linger, keeping things cool and cloudy, rain chances will be significantly lower. Temperatures will be seasonable, with highs in the low to mid-70s, ideal for those planning an afternoon along the coast. A weak cold front is expected to move through the region by late afternoon or evening, though it will likely pass without much fanfare. While a few showers could develop north and west of the region, the beach communities will remain largely dry.
By Wednesday night, the front will usher in a shift in the pattern, clearing out the marine air and allowing drier, westerly winds to take over. Although clouds will linger through the night, the stage will be set for a much clearer, sunnier end to the week. Overnight temperatures will again drop into the 50s, but with drier air moving in, the region can expect more comfortable conditions heading into Thursday.