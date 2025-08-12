DELMARVA - High pressure off the Atlantic will keep Sussex County and the Maryland coast warm and humid through Wednesday. By Thursday, a cold front from the northwest will bring a shift toward slightly drier air, but not before the chance for showers and storms—especially inland and during peak heating hours.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear skies will give way to increasing clouds overnight. Light southerly breezes will keep conditions mild—perfect for a quiet evening walk on the Rehoboth or Bethany boardwalks. Patchy fog could develop late, especially inland, so keep that in mind for early-morning drives or sunrise fishing trips.
Wednesday
The last fully dry day will feature warm beach weather, but clouds will increase during the afternoon. Dew points in the 70s mean it will feel sticky, and scattered showers or thunderstorms could develop late in the day. Any storm could produce brief heavy downpours—enough to temporarily pause an outdoor concert or beach volleyball match. Highs will range from the mid-80s along the coast to low 90s inland.
Wednesday Night
Lingering storms will gradually weaken after sunset, but it will remain muggy. Beach bonfires or nighttime boardwalk events should be fine overall, but a passing shower is possible.
Thursday
A cold front approaches, bringing a mix of sun and clouds. Showers are more likely in the morning north of Fenwick Island, with isolated afternoon storms farther south. Highs near 90 and lowering dew points later in the day will make late-afternoon beach strolls more comfortable than earlier in the week.
Outdoor Planning Tips
Beach Days: Early mornings are your best bet for calm, pleasant conditions before clouds and humidity peak.
Watersports: Watch for pop-up storms Wednesday afternoon—lightning safety is critical.
Events & Dining: Outdoor events Wednesday evening may dodge the worst weather but keep a covered backup plan. Thursday night looks drier and more comfortable for outdoor dining.
Travel: Patchy fog late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning could reduce visibility on coastal roads.