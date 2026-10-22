DELMARVA - Coastal flooding, rough surf and chilly temperatures will remain the primary weather concerns across Sussex County from late Thursday evening through Friday evening as Subtropical Storm Josephine continues moving farther away from the Mid-Atlantic coast.
Although Josephine remains well offshore, its lingering effects will continue to be felt along Delaware's beaches, including Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island. Persistent northeast winds and elevated water levels have contributed to minor coastal flooding, particularly in low-lying communities surrounding the inland bays.
A Coastal Flood Advisory remains in effect for Sussex County until midnight Friday night. Minor tidal flooding could continue around high tide, especially along vulnerable roads, parking areas and properties near the back bays. Some locations experienced water levels approaching moderate flooding earlier Thursday.
Residents and motorists in flood-prone coastal communities should remain alert for standing water and avoid driving through flooded roadways.
Meanwhile, large waves generated by Josephine will continue to produce rough surf and additional beach erosion, especially around high tide. Ocean waves of 5 to 10 feet are possible offshore, although wave heights should gradually diminish through Friday and into the weekend.
A Small Craft Advisory remains in effect for Delaware's Atlantic coastal waters, with hazardous seas expected to continue into Friday night. Boaters should anticipate improving conditions, but elevated waves could persist into early Saturday.
Away from the immediate coast, Thursday night will feature mainly clear skies and dry conditions as a weather disturbance moves through the region. North to northwest winds will gradually decrease overnight, allowing cooler air to settle across Sussex County.
Friday will bring generally sunny skies and dry weather as high pressure builds into the region. Northeast winds near 10 to 15 mph will accompany the cooler air, with somewhat breezier conditions possible along the immediate coastline.
Looking ahead, the arrival of a chilly, dry air mass will increase the potential for frost late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Overnight temperatures could fall into the 30s across inland portions of Sussex County, including Georgetown, Millsboro, Seaford and Laurel.
Locations closer to the Atlantic Ocean and Delaware Bay should remain somewhat milder because of the moderating influence of the water.
Although the Freeze Watch currently covers areas farther north and west of Sussex County, frost could still develop locally if winds become light and skies remain clear. Residents with sensitive outdoor plants should monitor temperatures closely Friday night and again Saturday night.
Overall, conditions will continue improving through the weekend as Josephine moves farther into the Atlantic and high pressure brings quieter weather to Delaware's coastal communities.