Beautiful weekend on Delmarva, however the risk of rip currents lingers. Turns much cooler next week. 

DELMARVA -- Residents along the Delmarva coast and bay are still feeling the effects of Hurricane Erin, with moderate coastal flooding expected during Friday evening’s high tide. The National Weather Service says water inundation of one to two feet is possible, and Coastal Flood Warnings remain in effect through early Saturday morning.

Coastal Flooding Threat

Moderate coastal flooding through high tide this evening. Inundation of up to 1 to 2 feet. 

Hurricane Erin to weaken into a post-tropical system as it tracks well out to sea in the coming days. Meanwhile, high pressure is building over the Mid-Atlantic, bringing a stretch of calmer weather once the flooding threat passes.

Skies will clear Friday night, and temperatures will fall into the upper 50s inland and low 60s near the coast, with nearly calm winds overnight.

Saturday promises abundant sunshine across the Peninsula. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s, with a touch of humidity creeping in as winds shift behind the departing high-pressure system.

Along The Coast

Mostly sunny Saturday on the coast, highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, high risk of rip currents.

By Sunday, a slow-moving cold front will bring southerly winds and rising humidity, with dew points reaching into the upper 60s. Scattered showers or thunderstorms could develop Sunday afternoon and linger into Monday. Temperatures both days will remain in the low to mid 80s.

5 Day Temperature Trend

Next three days with highs in the 80s, cold front Tuesday brings in a taste of fall-like air on Delmarva.

After the front moves offshore early next week, cooler and drier air will settle in. Highs through much of the work week will hover in the 70s, with overnight lows mainly in the 50s. A secondary weak front is expected by midweek, reinforcing the comfortable September pattern.

