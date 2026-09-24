DELMARVA - Hazardous coastal conditions will continue across from early Thursday morning through early Friday morning as a strengthening storm remains offshore and produces strong northeast winds, high surf and repeated rounds of tidal flooding.
Low pressure well off the North Carolina coast is expected to deepen and move north through the end of the week. While the storm is forecast to remain far enough offshore to keep the heaviest rain away, the pressure difference between the storm and high pressure to the north will keep northeast winds strong through Thursday.
The strongest winds will be along the coast, including Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island, where gusts of 45 to 50 mph will be possible at times. Farther inland, gusts will generally range from 20 to 30 mph.
Rain is not expected to be the main concern during the day Thursday. Only a slight chance of showers is forecast near coastal Delaware, with rain chances increasing somewhat Thursday night into early Friday.
Tidal flooding will remain a significant concern for low-lying coastal communities. Several days of strong northeast winds will continue pushing water into back bays and tidal waterways, allowing water levels to remain elevated through multiple high-tide cycles. Coastal Flood Warnings and Advisories remain in effect, with some locations expected to reach moderate flood stage.
Conditions along the beaches will remain dangerous. Breaking waves of 6 to 12 feet are expected, along with a High Risk for life-threatening rip currents. A High Surf Advisory remains in effect, and continued pounding surf may lead to beach erosion and isolated dune erosion. Swimming is strongly discouraged.
Marine conditions will also remain rough, with gale-force winds over the Atlantic coastal waters and seas running between 8 and 15 feet through Thursday. Widespread gale conditions are expected to continue Thursday night, with rough seas persisting into Friday.