DELMARVA - Sussex County residents should prepare for unsettled weather through midweek as a coastal low drifts toward the Mid-Atlantic, according to the National Weather Service.
High pressure over the Canadian Maritimes will clash with a nearly stationary low off the Carolina coast Monday night into Tuesday. Clouds are expected to thicken overnight with rain bands reaching parts of the Delmarva Peninsula by Tuesday morning. Heavier showers are forecast Tuesday afternoon and evening, with totals ranging from one-half to one inch possible across southern Delaware.
Thunderstorms could develop Tuesday afternoon and evening as shortwaves rotate around the upper low. While severe weather is not expected, locally heavy rain and brief gusty winds are possible.
East to northeast winds will strengthen to 10 to 15 mph inland, with gusts up to 25 mph, and 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph along the coast. Temperatures will stay seasonably cool with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s and highs in the low 70s near the coast and mid to upper 70s farther inland.
By Wednesday, the weakening low is expected to be just off the North Carolina–Virginia coast, continuing to push showers across Sussex County. Scattered to numerous showers and a few embedded thunderstorms are possible, especially southeast of the I-95 corridor. Clouds will keep highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s, with nighttime temperatures holding in the low to mid-60s.
Conditions should begin to improve Thursday as the low degrades into an open trough and showers taper off. Breaks of sun are expected, with highs warming into the upper 70s and lows dipping into the mid-50s to low 60s Thursday night.
Looking ahead, a dry cold front will sweep through Friday followed by high pressure settling in for the weekend. Forecasters expect a warm Friday in the mid-80s before cooler and calmer weather arrives, with highs in the low to mid-70s and clear skies through Sunday.