DELMARVA - High pressure building in from the southwest will take control late Sunday evening and hold through Monday evening across Sussex County, keeping conditions dry after a few spotty showers around sunset.
Late Sunday evening, skies trend mostly clear as winds ease. Temperatures stay well above freezing, and no impacts are expected. Overnight lows are forecast to drop into the upper 20s to near 30 degrees, with a colder feel as drier air settles in.
Monday looks mainly sunny and seasonable, with lighter winds as high pressure strengthens to the south. Afternoon highs are expected to reach the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. Monday evening stays quiet and dry, with temperatures beginning to fall after sunset under mostly clear skies.