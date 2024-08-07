DELMARVA - Tonight, a cold front will continue to move south across our area before stalling over the Mid-Atlantic region. This movement will bring a period of rain, primarily affecting areas in far south Jersey and Delmarva, which have seen less rain over the past 24 hours. Consequently, the flood watch has been canceled. However, isolated flooding cannot be entirely ruled out due to the high precipitable water values and a deep, saturated layer in the atmosphere.
Residents should also be aware of the potential for fog tonight. While the setup looks more conducive to low stratus clouds, which may limit visibility, the moist boundary layer could still cause patchy fog in some areas.
By tomorrow morning, expect clearer skies and drier conditions as the rain shifts southward. Temperatures will be cooler following the cold front's passage, providing a brief respite before Tropical Storm Debby or its remnants approach our region on Friday.
Stay tuned for further updates on Debby as we monitor its path and potential impacts on our area.