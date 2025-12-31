DELMARVA - A weak area of low pressure will pass north of the region late tonight, pushing a cold front through Sussex County overnight. Mostly cloudy skies are expected this evening, with a chance of snow showers late tonight into early Thursday. Any snow is expected to be brief and light, with little to no accumulation, though a quick burst of reduced visibility cannot be ruled out.
Winds will increase as the cold front moves through, shifting to the west and northwest with gusts between 20 and 30 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the 20s, with wind chills dropping into the teens by early Thursday morning.
By Thursday morning, the cold front will clear the area, allowing colder and drier air to move in. Sunshine is expected during the day, but temperatures will remain chilly, with afternoon highs reaching the low to mid 30s. Gusty northwest winds will continue, keeping wind chills in the teens to low 20s.
Thursday night will be dry and mostly clear early, with clouds increasing late. Temperatures will dip into the teens overnight, and wind chills may fall into the single digits at times as breezy conditions persist.