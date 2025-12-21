DELMARVA - Winds will continue to ease late Sunday evening as high pressure builds into the region. Skies will be mostly clear overnight, allowing temperatures to fall quickly. Lows are expected to drop into the mid-20s across Sussex County by early Monday morning.
Monday will start cold but quiet, with plenty of sunshine during the morning hours and light west to northwest winds. Temperatures will gradually rebound through the day, reaching the low 40s by Monday afternoon.
Clouds are expected to increase later Monday as the next weak system approaches from the northwest, though dry conditions are expected to persist through late Monday evening. Winds will remain relatively light, and temperatures will slowly cool after sunset.