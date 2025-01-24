DELMARVA - Temperatures have risen above the freezing mark this afternoon, with mainly sunny skies and light winds. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s this afternoon. Watch for any melted snow or ice to refreeze in the evening hours. Friday evening will be mainly clear and cold with temperatures falling into the 20s.
Overnight, skies will be clear with another cold night expected. Lows in the teens and 20s are expected Saturday morning.
The weekend starts sunny and cold with highs in the mid 30s Saturday, then more clouds on Sunday, with milder temperatures in the 40s. Saturday night we'll see lows in the 20s.
The mild and dry weather continues into early next week with highs well into the 40s through Wednesday with dry conditions. Lows at night in the 20s and 30s.
The longer range, 6-10 days out is looking colder with below normal temperatures for the end of January and first couple of days of February.