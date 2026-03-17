DELMARVA - Sussex County and the beach communities from Lewes and Rehoboth Beach south to Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island and Ocean City, Maryland, are expected to turn much colder and remain windy from early Tuesday morning through early Wednesday morning after a powerful cold front pushes offshore.
Portions of Sussex and Kent Counties are without power this morning following a squall-line late last night that prompted a tornado warning for Caroline County, MD and Kent County, DE. Reports of some damage in parts of the county and trees down. No official tornado has been confirmed, National Weather Service will decide whether a survey will be conducted.
A colder, drier air mass will pour into coastal Delaware and Maryland, replacing the warm, humid conditions that were in place ahead of the storm system. Tuesday is expected to feature dry weather and at least partial sunshine, but it will stay blustery through the day. West to northwest wind gusts could reach 40 mph, especially near the coast, where open beaches, bridges and bayside roads will feel the strongest impacts. The persistent wind will make temperatures feel even colder and could create hazardous conditions for boaters and difficult travel for high-profile vehicles.
Temperatures Tuesday afternoon will run well below the previous day’s readings, with highs generally in the 30s and 40s across the region. A few spotty flurries cannot be ruled out as the upper-level trough swings through, though no accumulation is expected and most locations should remain dry.
By Tuesday night into early Wednesday, winds will gradually ease, but the colder pattern will remain in place. Skies should stay mostly clear to partly cloudy, and overnight temperatures will fall further as the colder air settles across Sussex County and the resort areas.
By early Wednesday morning, the region should be quiet, dry and chilly, with the stretch of calmer weather expected to continue through midweek before temperatures begin to moderate later in the week.