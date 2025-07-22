DELMARVA - The calm and pleasant stretch of summer weather continues through Wednesday, thanks to a persistent high pressure system centered over the northeastern United States. 

WX SET UP

For the remainder of Tuesday afternoon expect plenty of sunshine and highs reaching into the low 80s for inland areas, with upper 70s and low 80s at the beaches.  A northeast breeze will keep humidity levels in the comfortable range, maintaining comfortable conditions throughout the day.

MUGGY METER

By Tuesday night, the high will gradually shift offshore. Overnight lows will remain mild, settling in the mid to upper 60s under mostly clear skies. Along the coast temperatures will bottom out in the low 70s.

The easterly flow strengthens on Wednesday may bring in some additional cloud cover, especially near the coast, with an isolated shower or two possible. Highs will climb slightly, ranging from the low to mid 80s inland, while dew points begin to inch upward as humidity slowly returns. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s at the coast.

FEEL GOOD FRIDAY

By early Thursday, conditions will remain dry, but a noticeable warm-up will be underway. With the high-pressure system moving farther out into the Atlantic, southerly winds will increase and draw in more moisture. This will mark the beginning of a warmer and more humid period. Temperatures warm into the mid to upper 80s later in the day, with 70s and 80s at the coast.

HEAT INDEX

Friday appears to be the muggiest day of the week, with much of the region potentially experiencing heat index values near 100 degrees. Actual temperatures will be in the low 90s, with 80s at the coast.

 Another cold front is expected to approach around Saturday, bringing a renewed chance for showers and thunderstorms later in the day. However, there remains uncertainty in the timing and coverage of any storm activity heading into the weekend. The threat for showers and storms continues on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the low 90s Saturday, then upper 80s on Sunday. Lows will be in the 70s.

WEEKEND RAIN
 

