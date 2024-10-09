DELMARVA - Expect mostly clear skies across Delmarva, with some patchy clouds drifting in from the north and northwest. Winds will remain light, and temperatures will dip into the low to mid-40s across the southeastern areas and the upper 30s to low 40s in the northwest. While a light breeze should prevent significant cooling at ground level, some inland valleys may see slightly cooler temperatures.
Early Thursday Morning:
Temperatures will bottom out in the low 40s along the coast and mid to upper 30s inland. Clear skies will continue, with only a few lingering clouds in the northern parts of Delmarva. While frost is not expected in this area, patchy frost could form in the coldest valleys to the north of Delmarva, particularly in more sheltered locations.
Mid-Morning Thursday:
Clear skies will dominate as the morning progresses, allowing for plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will gradually rise but remain cool, with readings in the upper 40s to low 50s by mid-morning. Winds from the north at around 10 mph will make it feel brisk, so dress in layers if heading outside.
Thursday Afternoon:
The high-pressure system will continue to bring fair weather, keeping skies mostly sunny. High temperatures will only reach the low to mid-60s across Delmarva, feeling more like late October than early October due to the cooler, below-normal conditions. Northerly winds will persist at 10 to 15 mph, adding a slight chill to the air.