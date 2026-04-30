DELMARVA - Sussex County is expected to remain mainly dry from late Thursday evening through Friday evening, with a chilly night followed by a gradually cloudier day.
Light winds, mostly clear skies and temperatures falling into the low 30s may allow patchy frost or light icing on sensitive vegetation in the colder inland valleys. Forecasters do not expect widespread frost, but isolated colder spots could briefly reach conditions favorable for moisture to freeze. Patchy ground fog may also develop in areas where temperatures and dew points come together near freezing.
Conditions should improve after daybreak Friday, with dry weather continuing through much of the day. Clouds are expected to increase later Friday as weak low pressure approaches the region.
That system is forecast to pass through Friday night, bringing a quick round of light precipitation. Rainfall amounts are expected to remain light.
A stronger coastal low is expected to pass south and east of the region Saturday. The heaviest rain is forecast to stay offshore, though Delaware and far southeastern New Jersey may have the best chance for rain. Cloud cover and onshore flow are expected to keep temperatures in the 50s to lower 60s.