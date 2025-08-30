DELMARVA -- A stretch of pleasant weather continues tonight across Delmarva as temperatures dip into the upper 40s to low 50s inland, with the coast holding in the upper 50s to low 60s. Clear skies and light northwest to north winds will keep conditions cool and crisp overnight.
Sunday is shaping up to be another sunny day, with highs climbing into the mid- to upper 70s. Winds will gradually turn northeast at 5 to 10 mph, and the risk of rip currents at area beaches will remain LOW. By Sunday night, temperatures will once again settle into the mid- to upper 50s under clear skies.
Labor Day itself will be mostly sunny, with highs reaching the upper 70s and near 80 by Tuesday. High pressure centered over the Northeast will remain the dominant weather feature through midweek, allowing tranquil and slightly below-average temperatures to continue.
Changes arrive late in the week. A developing coastal low and an approaching cold front are expected to bring a 30 to 60 percent chance of showers beginning early Thursday and lasting into Thursday night. Depending on the system’s timing, some showers may linger into Friday.
Once the front clears, cooler and drier conditions are expected to return just in time for the start of next weekend, bringing another round of comfortable weather across Delmarva