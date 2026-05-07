DELMARVA - Sussex County is expected to settle into quieter weather late Thursday evening after scattered showers moved through parts of the area earlier in the day.
Skies will become partly cloudy overnight, with temperatures falling into the mid-40s. Winds are expected to stay light, becoming southwest around 5 mph.
Friday should bring a sunnier and milder stretch across the county. Highs are forecast to reach the upper 60s, with west winds around 5 to 10 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph. Conditions are expected to remain mainly dry through late Friday evening.
Clouds may begin to increase later Friday night as the next unsettled pattern approaches the region. Forecasters say showers are expected to become more numerous Saturday, with a thunderstorm possible during the afternoon or evening. Severe weather is not expected at this time.
Marine conditions along the Delaware coast should remain below advisory levels through Friday, with ocean seas around 2 to 3 feet and southwest winds increasing to 10 to 15 knots during the day.