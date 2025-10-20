DELMARVA -- A classic autumn weather pattern is taking hold across the Delmarva Peninsula this week as a series of cold fronts sweep through, ushering in cooler air, gusty winds, and mostly dry conditions.
Behind a cold front that moved through early Monday morning, skies turned mostly sunny, but a noticeable drop in temperatures followed. Afternoon highs will be about 10 to 15 degrees cooler than Sunday, topping out in the mid-60s.
Gusty west to west-northwest winds of 25 to 35 mph will make the day feel even crisper. By Monday night, high pressure building in from the south will calm winds and deliver a cool night with lows in the 40s.
Another cold front approaches Tuesday as low pressure tracks across the Great Lakes and into the Canadian Maritimes. This will briefly boost temperatures, with afternoon highs climbing into the low 70s for much of Delmarva. A gusty south to southwest breeze will accompany the warm-up, showers will move through late Tuesday night -early Wednesday, not expecting a whole lot of rain out of this front.
By Wednesday, the next surge of cooler air arrives as low pressure intensifies to the north. Strong northwest winds with gusts of 20 to 30 mph will develop, keeping highs several degrees lower than Tuesday.
Looking ahead, a weak cold front crosses the region late Thursday. Another weak disturbance may brush the area Friday, though dry conditions are expected for most. High pressure builds in by Friday night, setting the stage for a cool and pleasant weekend, though some clouds and breezy conditions may persist.
Right now conditions are looking very nice with the 2025 Sea Witch Festival kicking off Friday in Rehoboth Beach.
Overall, the week ahead will offer a noticeable taste of fall with fluctuating temperatures, occasional showers, and breezy afternoons as high pressure settles over the Mid-Atlantic heading into the weekend.