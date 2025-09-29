DELMARVA - A stretch of warm and humid late September weather in Sussex County will give way to cooler and breezier conditions by midweek as a cold front moves through the region.
Late Monday evening into Tuesday, residents can expect a mix of high clouds and seasonable warmth. A few isolated showers may develop Monday evening, but most of the area will remain dry. Overnight lows will range from the mid-50s inland to the mid-60s along the coast, while Tuesday afternoon highs are forecast in the mid-70s to low 80s. Winds will generally remain light out of the northeast, though gusts along the coast may increase to 10 to 20 mph by late Tuesday.
By Tuesday night, a cold front will sweep through the region, bringing widespread cloud cover but little to no rain. Temperatures will dip into the upper 50s near the coast and closer to the low 50s inland. On Wednesday, skies will clear, and daytime highs will only reach the upper 60s to low 70s. Overnight lows Wednesday night are expected to fall into the upper 40s to near 50, bringing the first real taste of fall.
By late Wednesday and into Thursday, high pressure will build over the Mid-Atlantic, bringing fair skies and cooler air. Daytime highs Thursday are expected to stay in the 60s. A gradual warming trend is forecast heading into the weekend, with temperatures returning to near-seasonal levels by Saturday and slightly above average by Sunday and Monday.