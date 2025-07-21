DELMARVA - Sussex County will experience a much-welcomed stretch of calm and comfortable weather from early Monday through early Wednesday. In the wake of Sunday night’s cold front, a broad area of high pressure will dominate the region, delivering lower humidity, mild temperatures, and abundant sunshine.
Monday will start with temperatures near 70 degrees and dew points in the upper 50s to low 60s—offering a refreshing contrast to last week’s muggy conditions. As the day progresses, skies will remain mostly sunny, with highs in the mid 80s and a gentle northwesterly breeze helping to maintain the dry, pleasant feel.
Conditions remain ideal through Monday night, with clear skies and overnight lows dipping into the mid 60s. Tuesday will continue the dry pattern with highs in the low to mid 80s and comfortable dew points in the 50s. The large surface high parked over the region will also keep cloud cover minimal and rain chances near zero.
By early Wednesday, the high begins to shift eastward, but dry weather will persist through the morning. Slightly warmer and more humid air will begin to return later in the day as winds turn southwesterly, hinting at a pattern change to come for the latter half of the week.
This early-week window offers some of the best outdoor conditions Sussex County has seen in recent weeks—an excellent time to enjoy the beach, take care of yard work, or simply soak in the summer sun without the stickiness.