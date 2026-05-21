DELMARVA - Sussex County will trade Wednesday’s heat and evening storm threat for a cooler, cloudier pattern from early Thursday through early Friday as a cold front stalls near or just south of Delmarva.
Thursday will feel noticeably different across Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Georgetown and the rest of Sussex County. Clouds are expected to hold in place, with periods of showers possible during the day and a thunderstorm not ruled out during the afternoon. Highs near Lewes are forecast to reach only the upper 60s after Wednesday’s summerlike heat.
The stalled front will keep the region unsettled Thursday night into early Friday. Low clouds, patchy showers and reduced visibility are possible at times, especially near the coast and along the Delaware Bay. Northeast winds may also become gusty along the beaches and coastal waters, where the National Weather Service has issued a Small Craft Advisory from Thursday afternoon into Friday.
By early Friday, temperatures are expected to be in the mid-50s with continued clouds and the chance for additional showers. The wetter pattern is expected to continue into the holiday weekend, bringing needed rain to a region still dealing with long-term drought.