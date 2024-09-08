DELMARVA - Skies will be mostly cloudy with temperatures dipping into the upper 50s. Expect scattered showers throughout the night, with a light breeze coming from the north at 5-10 mph.
Monday Morning: Cloudy skies will persist into the morning, with continued chances of light rain showers. Temperatures will be cool, starting in the low 60s. Winds will remain light, coming from the northeast at around 10 mph, making for a cool and damp morning commute.
Monday Afternoon: The clouds will linger through the afternoon with a few breaks of sunshine possible. Temperatures will remain below average for this time of year, with highs only reaching the mid-60s. A few isolated showers may pop up, but most areas will begin to dry out by the late afternoon. Winds will continue from the northeast, maintaining that cool breeze.