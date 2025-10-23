DELMARVA -- It’s another beautiful day on Delmarva as sunshine and breezy west winds keep skies clear and temperatures pleasant. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s this afternoon, with gusts up to 25 mph.
As high pressure builds in tonight, winds will ease and skies will remain clear — ideal conditions for radiational cooling. Overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 30s inland and low 40s along the coast, setting the stage for patchy frost by early Friday morning.
Friday and Saturday will feel more like late autumn, with highs struggling to reach 60 degrees. Nights will be quite chilly, dipping again into the 30s. Frost may return early Saturday, so those heading out to fall festivals should plan to bundle up.
The timing couldn’t be better for outdoor events across Delmarva, including the start of Sunfest in Ocean City and the Sea Witch Festival in Rehoboth Beach. Despite the cooler air, both events are expected to enjoy dry and mostly sunny conditions.
Looking ahead to Sunday and early next week, tranquil but seasonably chilly weather continues under high pressure. Daytime highs will remain in the 50s with lows in the 30s and low 40s. By midweek, however, forecast models suggest a potential shift — low pressure could approach the region, bringing a chance for rain and wind Tuesday night into Wednesday.