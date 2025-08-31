DELMARVA -- It was a chilly start to Sunday on Delmarva, with morning lows dipping into the 40s and 50s. Georgetown officially recorded 52 degrees to begin the day, before climbing to a high of 77 as one of the coolest Augusts in more than three decades comes to a close.
This month featured 25 days of below-average temperatures in Georgetown. The hottest reading reached just 90 degrees, while the coolest settled at 52 degrees. Rainfall also ran short, with just 2.23 inches recorded — a deficit of 1.62 inches. That shortfall has led to the development of “abnormally dry” conditions in parts of Delmarva, one step below moderate drought, and something will continue to monitor as fall approaches.
Tonight, temperatures will fall back into the mid- to upper-50s to low 60s under mostly clear skies. Labor Day itself looks magnificent, with mostly sunny skies, highs in the mid- to upper-70s, and a northeast breeze at 10 to 20 mph.
Beachgoers from Delaware south to Ocean City and Assateague Island should note a moderate risk of rip currents with waves running 2 to 4 feet.
High pressure will dominate the region through midweek, keeping conditions dry and comfortable. Temperatures will range from the upper 70s to low 80s with low humidity, thanks to dew points in the 50s. By Wednesday, winds will shift southerly, allowing dew points to rise slightly and introducing the potential for late-night fog or low clouds.
Changes arrive late in the week as a pair of cold fronts move across Delmarva Thursday night through Friday night. Showers will become more widespread during this period, with rainfall totals around a quarter-inch possible, and locally higher amounts. The rain should bring some much-needed relief to dry areas, with little risk of flooding given recent dry conditions. A few thunderstorms could develop, though severe weather is not anticipated.
By the weekend, Canadian high pressure will build back in, returning Delmarva to cooler-than-normal temperatures in the 70s with overnight lows near 50 to 60 degrees.