DELMARVA -- A picture-perfect early August weekend is wrapping up on Delmarva with another comfortable evening ahead. Temperatures Sunday night will dip into the upper 50s inland and mid to upper 60s along the coast under clear, starry skies.
Monday will continue the pleasant trend, featuring wall-to-wall sunshine and highs reaching the low 80s. Despite the warmer temperatures, dew points will remain in the 50s, keeping conditions comfortable. Northeast winds are expected at 5 to 10 mph.
However, Canadian wildfire smoke aloft may filter sunshine during the afternoon, which could slightly cool daytime highs. The haze also prompted the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control to issue an Air Quality Alert from Monday through midnight Tuesday. The Code Orange designation means air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups, including children and those with asthma, heart, or lung conditions.
Beachgoers should note a moderate risk of rip currents along Delaware beaches, Ocean City and Assateague Island on Monday. Seas are expected to run 2 to 4 feet, and officials advise swimmers to stay near lifeguards.
High pressure will keep tranquil weather in place through Tuesday night, though increasing clouds are expected by midweek as winds shift onshore. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. As we look into late week we see the return of humidity, more clouds and keeping our eyes on a potential storm system that may develop off the Carolinas. Models are all over the place at this point, does a storm develop and push up the coast or do we just have a weak area of low pressure bringing a few showers to the area. Will continue to fine tune the forecast in the days ahead.