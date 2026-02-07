DELMARVA — A surge of arctic air and powerful northwest winds is expected to create hazardous conditions from Sussex County, Delaware, to Ocean City, Maryland, beginning before dawn Saturday and lasting into Sunday morning, with officials warning of possible power outages, dangerous wind chills and treacherous conditions for boaters.
In Sussex County — including the Delaware beaches — the National Weather Service warns a High Wind Warning takes effect 4 a.m. Saturday and runs through midnight Saturday night, with northwest winds 25 to 35 mph and gusts up to 60 mph. An Extreme Cold Warning is in effect through noon Sunday, with wind chills expected to drop as low as 13 below zero.
Around Ocean City and Maryland’s beach communities, the Weather Service also has a High Wind Warning posted 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, calling for northwest winds 30 to 40 mph and gusts up to 60 mph, along with an Extreme Cold Warning 6 a.m. Saturday through 10 a.m. Sunday, with wind chills as low as 9 below zero.
The worst conditions are developing quickly this morning as the arctic air deepens and winds increase, making it feel dangerously cold even during daylight hours. Highs are expected to struggle in the mid-20s Saturday, with temperatures dropping into the low teens Saturday night along the immediate coast.
What you should do to protect yourself
Emergency officials urge residents to act before winds peak Saturday:
Secure outdoor items (trash cans, patio furniture, temporary decorations) so they don’t become airborne in strong gusts.
Prepare for outages: charge phones, keep flashlights and extra batteries ready, and have blankets and a safe backup heat plan. The Weather Service warned widespread outages are possible with tree and power-line damage.
Travel carefully Saturday, especially in exposed coastal areas and bridges: high-profile vehicles may have difficulty in crosswinds, and sudden bursts of snow at daybreak can briefly cut visibility.
Health tips during extreme cold
Doctors and forecasters stress that wind chill is the danger — not just air temperature:
Dress in layers with a wind-resistant outer layer; wear a hat, gloves or mittens, and a face covering to reduce frostbite risk.
Watch for hypothermia signs: intense shivering, confusion, slurred speech, and extreme fatigue. For frostbite, look for numbness and skin that turns pale or waxy. Seek medical help if symptoms appear.
Avoid overexertion (including shoveling) in bitter cold and wind, especially for people with heart or lung conditions.
Prevent carbon monoxide poisoning: never run generators, grills or other fuel-burning devices indoors or in garages.
Marine conditions: storm winds and heavy freezing spray
Off the coast near Fenwick Island and south toward Virginia waters, forecasters upgraded marine hazards to warnings, including a Storm Warning from 6 a.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday and a Heavy Freezing Spray Warning from 6 a.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, warning that rapid ice buildup can occur on vessels while seas build to 7 to 10 feet.