DELMARVA - A cold front will cross the area, ushering in cooler and drier air for the night. Winds, which may remain gusty into the early evening, will gradually diminish after sunset, shifting west to northwest at 5 to 10 mph overnight. Skies will remain clear, and temperatures will drop to more seasonable levels. Lows are expected to fall into the upper 30s in northwestern areas, with low to mid-40s elsewhere.
Saturday: High pressure will dominate the weather pattern, bringing sunny skies and mild temperatures. Highs will be close to the seasonal average, reaching the upper 50s to low 60s across most of Delmarva. Winds will be lighter than Friday, blowing from the north at around 8 to 12 mph. The dry conditions will persist, adding to the region's record-setting drought, as no rainfall is expected through the weekend.
These calm and dry conditions will continue to impact the region’s drought status, with no significant rainfall expected in the near term.