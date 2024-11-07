DELMARVA - The Delmarva region is set to experience cooler and drier conditions as high pressure builds in, but these changes come with an elevated fire danger on Friday. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect due to low humidity, gusty winds, and dry vegetation, which could lead to rapid fire spread. Here’s what to expect.
Late Thursday night, the weak front that passed through the region will usher in cooler and less humid air. Skies will be clear, and winds will decrease to around 5 mph, coming from the north and northwest. Overnight temperatures will drop to the mid to upper 30s in northern areas and the low to mid 40s elsewhere. These conditions will mark a return to more seasonable temperatures, though still slightly above normal for early November.
By Friday morning, the cooler and drier airmass will firmly settle over the region under clear skies. Early morning temperatures will be crisp, starting in the upper 30s and low 40s, but will rise steadily through the day. High pressure across the Ohio Valley will extend eastward, maintaining sunny and calm weather.
Friday afternoon will bring sunshine and above-average temperatures, with highs reaching the upper 50s to low 60s in northwestern areas and the mid to upper 60s farther southeast. However, the combination of low humidity—dropping as low as 20 to 30 percent—and west winds of 10 to 15 mph, with occasional gusts up to 20 mph, will create conditions ripe for fire spread. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect across the region, and residents are strongly advised to avoid outdoor burning or any activities that could spark a fire.
Looking ahead, high pressure will remain overhead through Saturday, keeping conditions dry and mild. A warm front is expected to lift northward on Sunday, bringing a potential shift in the weather pattern ahead of a cold front forecasted for Monday.
For now, the focus remains on Friday’s elevated fire risk. Stay vigilant, and avoid any outdoor activities that could contribute to the fire danger. Tune in for updates as the weekend approaches.