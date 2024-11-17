DELMARVA - High pressure over the Mid-Atlantic begins to slide off the Southeast coast Sunday night. Meanwhile, a low-pressure system in central Canada will push a frontal boundary across Delmarva overnight into early Monday. Expect skies to turn mostly cloudy during the late evening hours as the front approaches. Temperatures will remain slightly milder than the previous night, with lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to the low 40s along the coast. Winds will be light and variable, becoming nearly calm overnight.
Monday Morning:
As the frontal boundary moves through Delmarva early Monday, clouds will linger during the morning hours but will gradually clear as high pressure reestablishes itself across the region. Temperatures will warm up quickly, with highs reaching the low to mid-60s by early afternoon.
Monday Afternoon:
Skies will be mostly sunny behind the departing front, providing a pleasant and mild afternoon. A west to northwest breeze will develop, with sustained winds around 10 mph and occasional gusts up to 20 mph. Temperatures will remain seasonably warm, topping out in the low to mid-60s across Delmarva.
Monday Evening:
The evening hours will remain clear and quiet as high pressure dominates the weather pattern. Winds will gradually diminish after sunset, creating calm conditions across the region. Temperatures will drop steadily, with overnight lows returning to the upper 30s to low 40s by Tuesday morning.