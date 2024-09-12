DELMARVA - High pressure positioned near the coast of New England will dominate the weather pattern through the short-term period, bringing a consistent onshore flow to the region. Aloft, a Rex Block pattern will set up with upper-level ridging over the Great Lakes, while a closed low from Hurricane Francine lingers over the south-central U.S.
This setup will result in dry conditions with mainly clear to partly cloudy skies, though some high clouds from Hurricane Francine may drift northward at times. There's also a chance for some low stratus clouds to develop late Thursday night into early Friday, especially over southern areas including Delmarva, South Jersey, and southeastern Pennsylvania.
Temperatures will remain pleasant, with daytime highs ranging from the upper 70s to mid-80s and nighttime lows between the mid-50s and low 60s. Humidity levels will stay comfortable, making for a pleasant stretch of weather.