DELMARVA - A relatively quiet stretch of autumn weather will continue from early Tuesday morning through early Wednesday morning, with mostly sunny skies, seasonable temperatures and occasional breezes ahead of a potentially significant coastal storm later this week.
Early Tuesday morning will begin with partly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures following Monday's gusty conditions. Overnight lows will generally range from the middle to upper 30s across inland communities, including Salisbury, Georgetown, Seaford, Laurel and Bridgeville.
Coastal locations, including Ocean City, Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island, should remain slightly milder, with temperatures generally in the lower to middle 40s.
Some patchy frost could develop in sheltered inland communities around sunrise Tuesday, although increasing cloud cover overnight may limit frost formation. Widespread frost is not anticipated, and no Frost Advisories have been issued.
As Tuesday progresses, sunshine will become more widespread, allowing temperatures to climb into the lower to middle 60s.
Southwest winds will increase during the late morning and afternoon, generally averaging 10 to 15 mph with occasional gusts reaching 20 to 25 mph.
Although breezy conditions will persist at times, winds will be noticeably lighter than Monday's stronger gusts, which reached forecast speeds of 30 to 35 mph.
The dry weather will provide favorable conditions for outdoor activities across Salisbury, Georgetown, Millsboro, Seaford and the beaches, although a light jacket may be needed during the morning and evening hours.
Tuesday evening will remain generally clear to partly cloudy as high pressure maintains its influence over southern Delaware.
Winds will gradually diminish after sunset, allowing temperatures to fall steadily through the evening.
By early Wednesday morning, temperatures are expected to drop into the middle to upper 30s across inland Sussex County, while coastal communities should remain in the lower to middle 40s.
Another opportunity for patchy frost may develop in sheltered inland locations, particularly where skies remain clear and winds become light.
Wednesday is expected to bring another dry and seasonable day, with afternoon temperatures reaching the lower to middle 60s under partly to mostly sunny skies.
However, attention is increasingly turning toward a strengthening storm system expected Thursday through Friday night.
A powerful upper-level disturbance moving across the eastern United States will support the development of low pressure near the Mid-Atlantic region.
Depending on the storm's eventual track and intensity, a coastal storm or nor'easter could bring periods of widespread rain, strong winds and possible coastal flooding.
Rain is expected to be the primary precipitation type, although the exact rainfall amounts and timing remain uncertain.
Communities including Salisbury, Georgetown, Seaford, Millsboro and Laurel could experience periods of moderate to heavy rainfall, while coastal locations such as Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island may also face stronger winds and elevated water levels.
The risk of coastal flooding will depend on the duration and strength of onshore winds.
A storm tracking farther offshore could increase the duration of onshore flow, raising the possibility of tidal flooding along Delaware Bay, the Atlantic beaches and vulnerable back-bay communities.
Conversely, a storm moving directly across the region could shorten the duration of those winds and reduce coastal flooding impacts.
Another significant concern will be the arrival of much colder air behind the departing storm Friday and into the weekend.
Saturday afternoon temperatures may struggle to climb out of the 40s, with gusty northwest winds making conditions feel even colder.
Overnight temperatures during the weekend could fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s across inland communities, increasing the potential for freezing conditions.
Along the coastline, marine conditions should temporarily improve Tuesday and Wednesday following Monday's Small Craft Advisories. However, another period of hazardous winds and rough seas may develop as the late-week storm approaches.
For residents and visitors from Lewes south through Rehoboth Beach, Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island, Ocean City Tuesday and Wednesday will provide a relatively pleasant break before potentially unsettled weather arrives Thursday.
The immediate forecast calls for dry conditions, comfortable afternoon temperatures and chilly mornings, but preparations may become necessary later in the week as confidence increases regarding the coastal storm's track and intensity.
By early Wednesday morning, Delmarva should remain dry and quiet, with the more significant weather changes still expected Thursday through Friday night.