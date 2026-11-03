DELMARVA - Election Day will bring another round of unseasonably mild weather on Tuesday, although areas of morning fog could create visibility concerns for voters heading to polling locations early in the day.
High pressure will remain in control across Delmarva, maintaining a stretch of dry and increasingly warm November weather. The primary concern early Tuesday will be fog developing overnight, particularly and the coastal plain.
Communities including Georgetown, Millsboro, Seaford, Laurel, Milton, and Salisbury could experience reduced visibility during the early morning hours. Fog may also affect coastal communities from Lewes and Rehoboth Beach southward through Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island, and Ocean City.
Some fog could become locally dense, with visibility dropping significantly along Route 1, Route 13, Route 113 and other roadways. Motorists traveling to polling places, work or school should use caution and allow additional travel time.
Fog may be slow to dissipate after sunrise, with conditions gradually improving between 8 and 10 a.m. as temperatures rise and daytime heating increases.
By late morning and afternoon, Election Day conditions will become considerably more pleasant, with a mixture of sunshine and high clouds. Afternoon temperatures are expected to reach the upper 60s to lower 70s, several degrees above normal for early November.
Light southerly winds between 5 and 10 mph will accompany the mild temperatures, making for comfortable conditions for voters traveling to polling locations throughout the afternoon and early evening.
Coastal communities along the Coastal Highway corridor should experience similar conditions, although temperatures near the beaches could remain slightly cooler than farther inland.
Tuesday evening will remain dry and relatively mild, with partly cloudy skies and light winds. Temperatures will gradually fall through the 60s into the 50s overnight, with another opportunity for patchy fog developing late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.
Unlike recent chilly nights, there is no significant threat of frost or freezing temperatures.
Wednesday will continue the warming trend, with afternoon highs expected to climb into the lower to middle 70s. Dry conditions should continue through the day, providing another unusually warm November afternoon.
However, changes are expected later in the week as a developing storm system approaches from the west.
Cloud cover will increase Thursday, with showers potentially arriving during the afternoon and continuing into Friday as a slow-moving cold front approaches Delmarva. Rain chances across the broader region range from 50% to 70%, although the highest probabilities remain north and west.
There is also a slight chance of thunderstorms Thursday, but uncertainty remains regarding the timing and coverage of rainfall.
The weekend may remain somewhat unsettled, with a 20% to 30% chance of showers Saturday. Sunday currently appears mainly dry before additional rain chances return early next week.
Marine conditions will remain favorable through Election Day, with southerly winds generally between 5 and 12 mph and Atlantic seas of 1 to 3 feet. No marine advisories are expected through Tuesday.
Election Day's biggest weather inconvenience will likely come during the morning hours when fog could slow travel. Otherwise, dry skies, light winds and temperatures approaching 70 degrees should provide comfortable conditions through the afternoon and evening.