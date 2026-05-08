DELMARVA -- A fabulous day across the peninsula. Mostly sunny skies will help temperatures climb to around 70 degrees, while west-northwest winds gust up to 25 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild, with temperatures falling into the low 50s.
Mother’s Day weekend kicks off under partly sunny skies, with seasonable temperatures continuing through Saturday. Highs will generally reach the upper 60s to low 70s, while overnight lows settle into the mid 40s to low 50s for most of the peninsula.
By Saturday, an unsettled pattern begins to take shape across Delmarva as a mid-level trough develops across much of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. A disturbance and surface trough will move through the region, bringing the chance for scattered to widespread showers late Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening. Shower coverage may become more scattered at times, but additional showers could develop across portions of the peninsula Saturday evening.
Winds will also turn gusty Saturday, coming out of the southwest with gusts up to 35 mph. A few thunderstorms are possible if enough instability develops, though the severe weather threat remains low at this time. Rainfall totals will generally range from one-tenth to one-quarter of an inch, with locally higher amounts possible in any thunderstorms.
After Saturday’s system moves through, high pressure briefly builds in for Sunday. Most of Mother’s Day looks dry, and a warmer flow will help temperatures rise into the upper 70s to low 80s.