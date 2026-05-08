Mother's Day Weekend

Partly sunny skies and breezy Saturday, afternoon-evening shower and isolated storm possible.

DELMARVA -- A fabulous day across the peninsula. Mostly sunny skies will help temperatures climb to around 70 degrees, while west-northwest winds gust up to 25 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild, with temperatures falling into the low 50s.

Forecast Highs

Mostly sunny skies and highs around 70, winds out of the northwest gusting 20-25 mph.

Mother’s Day weekend kicks off under partly sunny skies, with seasonable temperatures continuing through Saturday. Highs will generally reach the upper 60s to low 70s, while overnight lows settle into the mid 40s to low 50s for most of the peninsula.

Rain Chances Next 7 Days

Severe drought on Delmarva, low rain chance Saturday, better chance for rain comes next week. 

By Saturday, an unsettled pattern begins to take shape across Delmarva as a mid-level trough develops across much of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. A disturbance and surface trough will move through the region, bringing the chance for scattered to widespread showers late Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening. Shower coverage may become more scattered at times, but additional showers could develop across portions of the peninsula Saturday evening.

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Winds will also turn gusty Saturday, coming out of the southwest with gusts up to 35 mph. A few thunderstorms are possible if enough instability develops, though the severe weather threat remains low at this time. Rainfall totals will generally range from one-tenth to one-quarter of an inch, with locally higher amounts possible in any thunderstorms.

After Saturday’s system moves through, high pressure briefly builds in for Sunday. Most of Mother’s Day looks dry, and a warmer flow will help temperatures rise into the upper 70s to low 80s.

Mother's Day Planner

Beautiful Mother's Day on Delmarva under mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Another wave of low pressure and a cold front are expected to move through Delmarva Sunday night into Monday morning, bringing another chance for showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms. Behind that front, temperatures return to slightly below normal through the first half of the new work week.

Another chance for widespread rain arrives Wednesday into Thursday. That rain would be much needed across Delmarva, especially with severe drought conditions in place.

 
 

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Meteorologist

Chris Mastrobuono is a South Philly native, but has come to join the CoastTV meteorology team. With over three years of experience delivering accurate, passionate and insightful weather analysis, he is eager to report on the coast. Previously, he spent over two years as a morning meteorologist at WEVV CBS/FOX in Evansville, Indiana. 

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