DELMARVA - Drivers in Sussex County and visitors along the Delaware and Maryland beaches can expect a damp, low-visibility finish to Friday night, followed by a steadier, brighter Saturday that offers a brief chance to prepare for a more disruptive stretch of winter weather expected later in the weekend.
A Small Craft Advisory remains in effect for Atlantic waters off Delaware, including the stretch from Cape Henlopen to Fenwick Island, through late Friday night, with lingering fog and leftover chop creating hazardous conditions for smaller vessels.
For Sussex County, a Winter Storm Watch has been posted from Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon, and a Coastal Flood Watch is in place from Sunday night into early Monday morning. Offshore, a Gale Watch is posted from Sunday evening through Monday afternoon for nearshore waters in the Ocean City area and for adjacent Delaware coastal waters.
Patchy fog, mist and spotty drizzle may keep visibility reduced at times Friday evening into the overnight, especially near the coast and bays. On the water near Ocean City and Fenwick Island, seas run in the 4- to 5-foot range (occasionally higher) into the evening, with visibility commonly 1 to 3 nautical miles in fog patches.
How to prepare Friday night
If driving: slow down, use low beams (not high beams), leave extra following distance, and watch for sudden drop-offs in visibility on bridges and near marshy areas.
If boating: postpone trips in smaller craft, check dock lines and fenders, and make sure navigation lights and radios are working before conditions worsen again later this weekend.
By Saturday, conditions improve noticeably. In Sussex County, temperatures rise into the low 50s with clouds breaking for sun at times. Ocean City also trends drier and milder, with highs near 49 after morning clouds fade.
On the ocean, winds ease and turn northwest, and seas gradually settle compared with Friday night — still chilly, but more manageable for experienced operators.
How to use Saturday to get ready
Restock basics: food, water, medications, batteries, phone chargers, and a flashlight.
Plan for power interruptions: charge devices, test generators (operate outdoors only), and set aside blankets and warm layers.
Prep the property: bring in loose items, clear drains, and stage snow/ice tools where you can reach them quickly.
If you’re on or near the water: double-check moorings, secure canvas and gear, and move smaller craft to safer harbor before Sunday evening.
While Saturday evening stays relatively quiet, conditions deteriorate later Sunday into Monday. In Sussex County, rain is expected to mix with and change to snow Sunday night, with several inches of accumulation possible and increasing winds. Around Ocean City, rain is expected to mix with snow Sunday, with snow accumulation possible Sunday night before snow lingers into Monday.
The combination of heavy, wet snow potential inland, rising winds and building seas offshore is why the watch and marine headlines are already up — and why Saturday’s calmer stretch is the time to lock in plans.