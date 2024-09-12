DELMARVA - Early Friday morning, Delmarva will start the day with areas of fog and low stratus clouds, particularly in low-lying areas and near bodies of water. The fog is expected to lift and mix out by mid to late morning, giving way to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will rise quickly once the fog clears, reaching the upper 70s to low 80s by the afternoon, making for a beautiful end to the week.
In the afternoon, expect mostly sunny conditions across the region with light breezes from the north-northeast, adding to the comfortable feel of the day. The combination of mild temperatures, lower humidity, and plenty of sunshine will create ideal conditions for outdoor activities.
As we head into Friday evening, skies will remain mostly clear with just a few passing clouds. Temperatures will cool down gradually, dipping into the upper 60s by late evening. High pressure from the north will continue to dominate, keeping conditions dry and stable.
Looking ahead to Saturday, the weather pattern remains largely unchanged with the upper-level ridge over the Great Lakes slowly drifting southeastward. High pressure will maintain its influence over Delmarva, ensuring another day of dry and pleasant weather. Expect mainly clear to partly cloudy skies on Saturday with temperatures again reaching the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight, some patchy fog may develop due to light onshore flow and the stagnant weather pattern.