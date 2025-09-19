DELMARVA - Sussex County residents will see a warm, sunny start to the weekend before a cold front brings cooler and more autumn-like conditions through early Sunday morning.
The region will wake up Friday morning to clear skies and patchy fog in low-lying areas. Temperatures will begin in the upper 50s to lower 60s, gradually warming into the low to mid-80s inland by afternoon, with upper 70s along the coast. Winds will shift to the south and southwest but remain light, keeping conditions comfortable.
A cold front is expected to pass through Sussex County late Friday night into early Saturday morning. The front will not bring significant precipitation but will usher in cooler air. Overnight lows Friday night will dip into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees across the county.
By Saturday, high pressure will take control behind the front, bringing partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-70s. Onshore flow will develop Saturday night, potentially increasing cloud cover across Sussex County. Lows early Sunday morning are forecast in the upper 50s to lower 60s, with dry conditions expected to continue.
This pattern signals the first shift toward more seasonable fall weather, with mild afternoons and cooler nights setting the tone for the rest of the weekend.