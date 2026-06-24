DELMARVA -- High pressure has settled into Delmarva today, bringing absolutely gorgeous weather across the region. Expect plenty of sunshine, low humidity and comfortable temperatures, with afternoon highs reaching the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will come out of the northwest at 5 to 15 mph, adding to the pleasant feel throughout the day.
Tonight will remain quiet with partly cloudy skies and lows dipping into the low 60s. Some patchy fog may develop overnight, especially in areas that typically see fog form toward daybreak.
Thursday will continue the mainly dry pattern with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s, making it feel seasonably warm. Humidity will also begin to increase, setting the stage for a hotter and stickier end to the workweek.
By Friday, Delmarva turns hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. Skies will be partly sunny, but shower and thunderstorm chances return by the evening as a cold front approaches the region.
That front is expected to bring additional chances for showers and storms late this week into at least the first part of the weekend. While some stronger storms cannot be ruled out, the severe weather threat remains uncertain. Wind shear looks fairly strong, but the forcing may not be especially impressive and could focus more to the north of Delmarva, which may limit the overall severe potential. Since this setup is still a few days away, the forecast could still change.
At this point, showers and possible thunderstorms may linger into Saturday, keeping the first part of the weekend unsettled. Rain chances should begin to diminish by Sunday and into early next week.
Temperatures over the weekend will generally stay in the 80s. Looking ahead, there are signs that another stretch of hotter weather may develop next week, with temperatures possibly returning to the 90s as Delmarva rounds out the month of June.