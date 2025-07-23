DELMARVA - High pressure remains in control across Sussex County through Thursday evening, delivering mostly sunny skies and warm but manageable conditions. Overnight lows will fall into the 60s inland and low 70s along the coast, while Thursday brings highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees with modest humidity.
Conditions shift Friday as a low-pressure system passes to the north, drawing in hot, humid air ahead of a slow-moving cold front. Afternoon highs are expected to soar into the mid-90s with dew points in the low to mid-70s, pushing heat indices into the triple digits. Heat advisories are in effect, and residents are urged to take precautions against heat-related illnesses.
The approaching front may also trigger strong to severe thunderstorms late Friday afternoon into the evening, with damaging wind gusts the main threat. The front will stall over the region into the weekend, bringing unsettled weather and a continued risk for showers and storms. Conditions are expected to improve early next week as high pressure returns.