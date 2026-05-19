DELMARVA - Sussex County will remain warm and humid late Tuesday evening into Wednesday, with early-season heat continuing ahead of a strong cold front.
Most areas should stay mainly dry Tuesday evening, though an isolated shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Overnight conditions will remain mild and muggy, setting up another hot day Wednesday.
Temperatures Wednesday are expected to climb again, with heat index values near 100 degrees possible away from the immediate coast. Coastal areas should be somewhat cooler where southerly or southeasterly winds develop off the ocean.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop Wednesday afternoon and evening as a cold front moves into the region. Some storms could produce locally damaging wind gusts, especially where stronger downpours or storm clusters form. The overall severe weather risk appears isolated, but any stronger storm could bring brief heavy rain and gusty winds.
Rainfall totals generally should range from one-tenth to one-half inch, though locally higher amounts are possible in heavier thunderstorms. Thunderstorms should end by late Wednesday evening, with some showers possibly lingering behind the front.
Cooler, unsettled weather is expected later in the week and into the holiday weekend