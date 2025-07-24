Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and southern Delaware, northeast Maryland, and southern New Jersey. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 9 PM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&