DELMARVA - Expect a very humid and wet forecast for Delmarva on Thursday and Friday. A stalled frontal boundary combined with a tropical airmass will dominate the region on Thursday and Thursday night. Tropical moisture from Tropical Storm Debby, currently to our south, will continue streaming into the area.
On Friday, Debby will track northward into Virginia. The jet stream and an approaching cold front from the northwest will influence Debby's path, causing it to turn northeast over Virginia and begin its transition to an extratropical system. As this occurs, tropical moisture and showers will persist across Delmarva.
There has been a slight westward shift in Debby's projected path, which may reduce precipitation slightly for our area. However, heavy rainfall is still expected, particularly on Thursday night and Friday, leading to a significant potential for excessive rainfall and flooding concerns.
Stay updated on weather conditions as we monitor Debby's progress and its impact on Delmarva.