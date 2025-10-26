DELMARVA - A cool, calm end to the weekend is in store for Sussex County as high pressure centered over the Great Lakes and eastern Canada remains in control through Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, N.J.
Sunday evening will feature a mix of sun and clouds before skies gradually clear overnight. Winds will stay light from the northeast, with temperatures falling into the upper 30s to low 40s across the county. While parts of New Jersey and Pennsylvania are under frost advisories, cloud coverage across Delmarva is expected to prevent widespread frost locally.
Monday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, light northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph, and highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. The steady influence of high pressure will keep conditions tranquil for most of the day.
By Monday night, forecasters expect low pressure to form off the coast of the Carolinas before tracking eastward out to sea. This system may bring an increase in coastal winds and the potential for drizzle or light showers late Monday into Tuesday, though precipitation chances remain low. Along the coast, gusts could reach 30 to 35 mph Tuesday as the pressure gradient tightens between the offshore system and high pressure to the north.
Looking ahead, forecasters say another, stronger low-pressure system could approach the Mid-Atlantic by midweek, potentially bringing rain, gusty winds, and coastal impacts by Wednesday night into Thursday. For now, Sussex County can expect cool, breezy conditions early this week with the possibility of unsettled weather returning later in the week.