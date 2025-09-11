DELMARVA -- High pressure sliding across eastern Canada is extending into the Delmarva Peninsula today, setting the stage for mostly clear skies and pleasant weather through Friday. Winds will ease as the offshore low moves farther out to sea, allowing for lighter northerly breezes up to 10 mph across the region. Afternoon highs are expected to reach the upper 70s to near 80 under partly cloudy conditions, with only passing cirrus clouds possible. HIGH risk of rip currents for all beach points.
Overnight, skies will remain clear with light and variable winds as the high moves closer. Low temperatures are forecast to dip into the low- to mid-50s across most inland areas, while coastal Delaware communities will stay closer to 60 degrees.
Heading into Friday and Saturday, surface high pressure will gradually shift eastward and weaken. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees both days. A trough aloft may bring some clouds, particularly during the day, and isolated low clouds or patchy fog could form early Saturday morning. The weather pattern is expected to remain largely dry through Saturday. Winds will trend from northerly to more easterly Friday, then southeasterly Saturday, keeping coastal temperatures slightly cooler than inland locations.
By late Sunday into Monday, a cold front is forecast to cross the area, most of the precipitation will remain to our north. I think will stay dry. Temperatures are expected to stay near seasonal averages but could run slightly cooler early next week if a stronger system materializes.
High pressure is projected to rebuild to the north Tuesday into Wednesday, reinforcing drier and more stable conditions across Delmarva. This setup should return the area to mostly dry weather, although temperatures may vary depending on the evolution of the upper-level pattern.