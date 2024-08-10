DELMARVA - This weekend, Delmarva residents can look forward to a stretch of pleasant weather as high pressure builds in from the west, bringing quieter and drier conditions. Saturday will feature mainly clear skies, with high temperatures reaching the low to mid-80s across the region. Humidity levels will be comfortably low, making it an ideal day for outdoor activities.
As we move into Saturday night, high pressure will continue to dominate the weather pattern, ensuring mostly dry conditions. Overnight lows will dip into the 50s in cooler spots, with the rest of the region experiencing lows in the 60s. The comfortable temperatures and clear skies will provide an excellent opportunity for a peaceful evening outdoors.
Sunday’s forecast remains favorable, though a couple of disturbances passing to the south could bring a few showers to the southern parts of Delmarva. These showers may also increase cloud cover slightly, especially as the day progresses. However, most of the region will stay dry, with highs once again reaching the 80s. Dew points will be in the upper 50s to low 60s, keeping the humidity in check.
Looking ahead to Monday, another disturbance passing to the north could bring showers to areas farther north, particularly in the Poconos, but Delmarva should remain mostly dry with continued comfortable temperatures.
Overall, the weekend offers a welcome break from the hot and humid weather we've seen recently. Whether you're heading to the beach, enjoying a hike, or simply relaxing at home, the conditions will be ideal for making the most of your time outdoors.