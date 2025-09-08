High pressure will settle over Sussex County late Monday into Tuesday, keeping skies mostly clear and conditions calm before a developing coastal low begins to influence the region midweek.
Overnight lows Monday are expected to dip into the 40s inland, with some sheltered areas approaching 40 degrees due to strong radiational cooling. Along the coast, temperatures will hold closer to the mid-50s. Despite the chill, frost is not expected.
On Tuesday, the region will remain cool and dry under high pressure. Highs will reach the low to mid-70s, with an east-northeast breeze near 10 mph and occasional gusts up to 20 mph. Clouds will increase through the day, especially along the coast, as a weak low begins to take shape offshore. While most areas will stay dry, a stray light shower cannot be ruled out along the beaches.
By Tuesday night into Wednesday, the offshore low is forecast to track northward, bringing scattered showers and the possibility of isolated thunderstorms, mainly near the coast. Winds will strengthen as the pressure gradient tightens, with northeast gusts between 20 and 30 mph expected along the shoreline. Inland winds will be lighter, generally 10 to 15 mph with gusts near 20 mph.
Temperatures on Wednesday will be held down by the onshore flow, with highs only in the upper 60s to low 70s. Conditions will gradually improve Thursday as the system departs. Sunshine is expected to return with highs in the mid- to upper 70s and lighter winds.
Looking ahead, tranquil weather is likely through the weekend as high pressure builds back into the region. Highs will remain in the 70s with plenty of sunshine and low humidity.