DELMARVA - Clear skies and light northwest breezes this evening give way to comfortably cool overnights in the low to mid-50s inland and upper-50s at the coast. Patchy daybreak haze is possible, but no rain is expected.
Tuesday stays seasonably cool and bright under the same high-pressure influence and a broad trough aloft over the Eastern U.S. Afternoon highs reach the mid- to upper-70s inland, around 80 in the warmer spots, with a touch more breeze at the beaches. Humidity remains low, and skies run mostly sunny with just a few fair-weather clouds.
Beach locations from Lewes to Fenwick Island should see good surf and weather for walks and early-week activities, though the water will feel cool relative to the air. No organized showers or storms are anticipated through late Tuesday evening.
Clouds begin to increase late Tuesday night into Wednesday as the high shifts east, but dry conditions persist ahead of a late-week cold front.