Storyline

Mix of sun and clouds highs around 80 for Friday, we stay comfortable and dry through the weekend with highs in the low 80s.

DELMARVA -- A pleasant stretch of late-summer weather continues Friday, but beachgoers are being warned of dangerous conditions in the surf.

Rip Current Risk

HIGH rip current risk for the DE Beaches, remember to swim near lifeguards, the threat will persist into the weekend. 

The National Weather Service has issued a high risk for rip currents along the Delaware Beaches south through Ocean City, Md., and Assateague Island. Swim near lifeguards and follow all safety instructions.

HIGH rip current risk from Ocean City to Chincoteague, waves 3-5 ft, remember to always swim near lifeguards. 

Friday calls for a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s as an easterly onshore flow holds steady. The rip current threat will persist through the weekend, fueled by the combination of high pressure to the north and a storm system well offshore.

Friday Daypart

Sun and clouds with highs approaching 80 degrees, easterly flow continues.
FEEL GOOD FRIDAY

Friday night look for partly cloudy skies with lows in the 60s.

By Saturday, lighter onshore winds will allow temperatures to warm slightly, reaching the upper 70s to mid 80s. Dew points will remain in the upper 50s to low 60s, keeping conditions comfortable. Overnight lows will fall to the mid 50s inland and low 60s near the coast. 

Weekend Planner

Beautiful weekend shaping up on Delmarva with highs in the low 80s and mostly sunny skies, humidity will remain at a comfortable level. 

Sunday is expected to deliver a picture-perfect August day, with mostly sunny skies, calm winds, and highs in the mid to upper 80s, right in line with seasonal averages. As high pressure shifts east early next week, temperatures will climb, with some areas hitting 90 degrees Monday and widespread 90s by Wednesday.

The increase in heat and humidity will bring back the risk for afternoon showers and storms by midweek, with a chance of precipitation Wednesday as a cold front approaches.